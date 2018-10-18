Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Not practicing Thursday
Hunter (groin) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Hunter was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, popping up with a groin injury of undisclosed severity. It remains to be seen whether the defensive end will suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, but expect an update on Hunter's health if he is unable to return to practice as the week continues.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Posts two sacks Sunday•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Earns fifth sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets fourth sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Five tackles and sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Secures another sack Week 2•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Four tackles and sack in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...