Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Notches another sack
Hunter recorded a sack for the second consecutive week in Sunday's victory over the Rams.
Hunter's sack total on the season is now up to five total. All-in-all, the 23-year-old recorded three tackles (one solo) on 37 snaps (63.0 percent snaps) to go along with his quarterback take down. He will look to continue his sack streak on a short week Thursday versus the Lions.
