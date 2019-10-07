Hunter finished Sunday's win over the Giants with seven tackles and a pair of sacks.

Now with five sacks on the year, good for most on the Vikings to this point in the season, Hunter has clearly established himself as Minnesota's primary pass disruptor. He's also no slouch when it comes to defending the run, finishing Sunday's win over New York tied for the team lead with seven tackles, two coming on takedowns of Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones. Playing on a defensive unit that boasts talent at all three levels, Hunter could very well be the most valuable member of the Vikings defense in 2019-20.