Hunter made four solo tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.

Hunter was explosive in 2018 with a career-high 14.5 sacks, which ranked fourth in the league, and he's carrying that momentum into the new season. He's clearly the Vikings' top pass rusher, and he'll has a juicy Week 2 matchup on tap versus Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who was just sacked five times by the Bears.