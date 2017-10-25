Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Notches third sack of season
Hunter recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack Sunday against the Ravens.
Hunter seems to be in the midst of a slump this season, especially after his third consecutive game with just two tackles. In 2016 he was a feared pass rusher with 12.5 sacks through 16 games, but he's heading into Week 8 with just three sacks this campaign. As the Vikings head to Cleveland, Hunter will have a chance to right the ship against a brutal Browns' offense that will be missing its 10-time Pro Bowler, offensive tackle Joe Thomas.
