Hunter recorded five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Hunter recorded two sacks for the first time this season and is now up to seven on the year, tying his total for all of last season. He's tied for the NFL lead in sacks and has recorded at least one in all six games. He's proving to be one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL and a top IDP option. He'll aim to continue the streak of sacks in Week 7 against the Jets.

