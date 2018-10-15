Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Posts two sacks Sunday
Hunter recorded five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Hunter recorded two sacks for the first time this season and is now up to seven on the year, tying his total for all of last season. He's tied for the NFL lead in sacks and has recorded at least one in all six games. He's proving to be one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL and a top IDP option. He'll aim to continue the streak of sacks in Week 7 against the Jets.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Earns fifth sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets fourth sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Five tackles and sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Secures another sack Week 2•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Four tackles and sack in opener•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets five-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6