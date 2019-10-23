Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Reaches quarterback again
Hunter had three solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's win against the Lions.
Hunter now has four sacks in his last three games and has a sack in all but one game in 2019. The 25-year-old has 34 tackles (28 solo) and is tied-fourth in the NFL with seven sacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Another week, another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Notches pair of sacks at MetLife•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sacks adding up•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Records another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Notches sack versus Falcons•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Totals 14.5 sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...