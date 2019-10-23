Play

Hunter had three solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's win against the Lions.

Hunter now has four sacks in his last three games and has a sack in all but one game in 2019. The 25-year-old has 34 tackles (28 solo) and is tied-fourth in the NFL with seven sacks.

