Hunter (neck) has been at full strength this preseason as is set to start at left defensive end Week 1 at Cincinnati, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's stronger, to my knowledge. He looks a little bigger," Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill said. "He's got some moves that I've never seen on the left before."

Hunter missed last season after surgery to repair a cervical herniated disc. He fully participated in training camp and and there were not reports of any issues. He amassed more than 70 tackles and 14.5 sacks in each of 2018 and 2019, giving him the upside to finish as the top defensive line IDP if he's back to his prior form.