Hunter notched six tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Dolphins.
After a slow start to the season, Hunter has picked up his production over the last two games, totaling 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and four QB hurries. The Vikings have a bye in Week 7, so Hunter will look to maintain his strong play against the Cardinals in Week 8.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets second sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Records sack in season debut•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Says he's healthy heading into 2022•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sticks with Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Reinstated from reserve/COVID-19•