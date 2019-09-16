Hunter notched nine tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.

Hunter has recorded a sack in each of his first two contests of the 2019 campaign. He'll work to keep that streak up Week 3 versus the Raiders, when he'll once again serve as Minnesota's top pass rusher.

