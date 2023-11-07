Hunter racked up nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 31-28 Week 9 victory versus the Falcons.

Hunter's tackle total was a season high and ranked second on the Vikings behind Jordan Hicks. That helped the veteran post another strong IDP performance despite the fact that he didn't record a sack for just the second time through nine games this season. Hunter leads the NFL with 10 sacks on the campaign.