Hunter had a sack, two quarterback hurries and three total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
After back-to-back campaigns with at least 14 sacks, Hunter missed the 2020 season with a neck injury and played only seven games last year due to a pectoral injury. It was a good sign to see him return to his prior form and be a big factor in the pass rush. His health could be the key to Minnesota's season.
