Hunter had three tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday against the Bengals.

Hunter now has 38 tackles and seven sacks through 14 games, a regression from the 56 tackles and 12.5 sacks he posted in a full 2016 season. However, he should have a good chance to take down Packers QB Brett Hundley in Week 16, since he's being protected by an injury-riddled offensive line.