Hunter recorded two tackles, one solo, and a sack across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Hunter is the clubhouse leader in sacks so far this season in Minnesota, which is not all that surprising considering his 14.5-sack campaign in 2018. He'll now shift his focus to wreaking havoc on Mitch Trubisky and the Bears.

