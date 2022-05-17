Hunter (pectoral) said he's healthy following Tuesday's offseason workout and claimed he could've returned last year if the Vikings made the playoffs, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After back-to-back campaigns with at least 14 sacks, Hunter played only seven games last year due to a pectoral injury. There were talks of the Vikings potentially moving on from the talented pass rusher after his injury-plagued campaign, but Minnesota has elected to hold onto their 2015 third-round pick to see if he can get back on track in 2022.