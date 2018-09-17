Hunter made five tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's tie with the Packers.

Hunter has now racked up 2.0 sacks in the first two weeks of the season, putting him well on his way to equaling or improving on the 7.0 sacks he posted in 2017. He'll have a chance to continue his string of strong performances against the struggling Bills in Week 3.

More News
Our Latest Stories