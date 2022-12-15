Hunter (neck) is questionable for Saturdays game against the Colts, but head coach Kevin O'Connell feels good about his chances to play, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's unclear when Hunter suffered the injury, but he did play a season-low 66 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Lions. His ability to take the field would be good news for Minnesota, but if he is ultimately ruled out, Patrick Jones would likely find himself with increased opportunities against Indianapolis.