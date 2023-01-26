Hunter racked up 65 tackles (46 solo), including 10.5 sacks, and three passes defended while playing all 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

Hunter returned to play every game this season after he was limited to just seven appearances in 2021 due to a season-ending pectoral injury. The 28-year-old also finished with double-digit sacks for the first time since 2019 after being paired up with fellow veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith this season. While this pairing did not result in the most productive overall pass rush for Minnesota, they both finished with 10 or more sacks in 2022. Hunter will now enter the final stretch of his five-year, $72 million contract in 2023.