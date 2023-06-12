Hunter intends to skip Minnesota's mandatory minicamp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Hunter will be subjected to a total of just under $100,000 in fines if he misses the entire three-day minicamp. The standout pass rusher led the Vikings with 10.5 sacks last season, and on his current contract is only due $4.9 million for the 2023 campaign. Holding out of minicamp is an attempt to regain negotiation leverage by the three-time Pro Bowler, and it remains to be seen whether he'd threaten to carry over his absence to the regular season.
