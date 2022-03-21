Hunter (pectoral) will stick with the Vikings after his $18 million roster bonus became fully guaranteed Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

At the beginning of March, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the team would "talk through the possibilities" of keeping Hunter of the roster, which suggested the team would explore trading the Pro Bowl pass rusher. However, Minnesota has opted to hold onto the 27-year-old and hopes he can continue being a dominant force in new defensive coordinator Ed Dontaell's 3-4 front. The 2015 third-round pick only played seven games last year after back-to-back campaigns with at least 14 sacks. He'll look to get back on track in 2022.