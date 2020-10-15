Hunter (neck) is not present at Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings still haven't designated Hunter for a return from IR, so at this point it looks like the star defensive end won't play until after the team's Week 7 bye. A lingering neck injury has prevented Hunter from yet taking the field this season.
