Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Wednesday that Hunter (neck) underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disc, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Zimmer noted that while Hunter won't be back this season, "he should be back and playing football again," according to Cronin. Coming off back-to-back 14.5-sack seasons, Hunter ultimately wasn't able to play in 2020 after the neck injury cropped up shortly before the season and proved to be more serious than the Vikings initially believed. He'll hope to make enough progress in his rehab over the next few months to gain full clearance for OTAs or training camp in 2021.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Bound for season-ending surgery•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Still not practicing•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Getting second opinion on neck•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Unlikely for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: GM hopes for quick return•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Headed to IR•