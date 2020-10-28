Hunter (neck) underwent a successful surgery to repair a herniated disc Tuesday, per coach Mike Zimmer, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Zimmer also said that Hunter won't be back this season but "he should be back and playing football again," Cronin adds.

Hunter didn't see the field in 2020 on the heels of back-to-back 14.5-sack campaigns, but at least his neck injury doesn't appear to be career-threatening. He'll spend the rest of this season on IR but will hope to progress in his rehab enough to hit the ground running for the Vikings in 2021.