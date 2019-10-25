Hunter had five solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 19-9 win over the Redskins.

Hunter had a strip-sack on Case Keenum during the first quarter to setup the Vikings first score of the game. The 24-year-old is enjoying a fantastic season with 39 tackles (33 solo) and eight sacks through eight games.

