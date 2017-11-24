Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Tallies sack for third straight game
Hunter had one solo tackle and one sack in Thursday's 30-23 win over the Lions.
Hunter now has a sack in each of his last three games, and four of his last five. However, the third-year pro only has 28 tackles (15 solo) through 11 games, making him lean heavily on a sack count that just started to gain some consistency. Against questionable offensive lines, though, Hunter is a solid IDP asset.
