Hunter recorded seven tackles (five solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

Hunter's pass-rushing skills were on full display this past weekend versus New York, as the veteran linebacker jarred the ball loose on one of the two sacks he registered in the game. With a New Year's Day matchup against the Packers up next, Hunter figures to continue serving as one of Minnesota's key defensive contributors in Week 17.