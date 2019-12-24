Play

Hunter recorded five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.

Hunter has virtually equaled his career-high numbers from last season in one fewer game. He needs just three tackles and half a sack against the Bears in Week 17 to set new marks in each category.

