Hunter had 72 tackles (51 solo),14.5 sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in 16 games during 2018.

Hunter set a career highs in tackles and he hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2014. The 24-year-old's sack total tied for fourth in the NFL, trailing only the likes of Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Chris Jones. The Vikings signed the 2015 third-round pick to a five-year, $72 million extension over the summer, and he rewarded them with the best season of his career.

