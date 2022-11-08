Hunter collected two sacks on seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Commanders.

Hunter logged his second sack of the game as he brought down quarterback Taylor Heinecke for a crucial nine-yard loss on Washington's second-to-last drive, helping to seal the Vikings' comeback win in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old also logged season highs in both tackles and sacks in this contest. Hunter has now recorded 37 tackles (27 solo), five sacks and two passes defended through eight games in 2022, and he'll look to affect star quarterback Josh Allen this coming Sunday against Buffalo.