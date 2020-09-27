Hunter is regaining strength as he recovers from what's believed to be a herniated disc, but the defensive end isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve when first eligible to return for the Vikings' Week 4 matchup with the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minnesota isn't viewing the neck issue as a potential season-ending injury for Hunter, but the team likely won't have a clear idea of when he might be ready to play again until he's cleared to practice in some capacity. The Vikings have sorely missed the 25-year-old's presence on the edge, as Minnesota has recorded only two sacks through two games, tied for the third-lowest mark in the league. The lack of a consistent pass rush has left an inexperienced secondary vulnerable, with opposing passers completing 73.9 percent of attempts for 283.5 yards per contest.