Hunter is not expected to attend the start of the Vikings' voluntary offseason program, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hunter is coming off of a 10.5 sack season in 2022, potentially feeling like he's due for a pay increase. The defensive lineman is due to make $4.9 million in 2023, which is far below market value for the production he had last season. It's unclear how long the three-time Pro Bowler could holdout for, but it's certainly a negotiations process to keep an eye on.