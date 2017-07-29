Sankey signed with the Broncos on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings waived Shaan Washington, who was on the PUP list, in a corresponding roster move. Sankey, an undrafted rookie out of Sacramento State, figures to be a long shot to make the final roster.

