Morgan cleared concussion protocol Thursday, but remained limited at practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Morgan suffered the concussion last week in the Vikings victory over the Falcons. Although he cleared protocol, it looks like the Vikings are exercising caution with their reserve tight end. While he appears on track to play in Week 14, he will remain questionable until the team removes him from the injury report.

