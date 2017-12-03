Vikings' David Morgan: Concussion confirmed
Morgan (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Morgan entered the concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head early in the first quarter, and now the concussion has been confirmed. Blake Bell will slot in as the Vikings' secondary tight end behind starter Kyle Rudolph.
More News
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Increased role in passing game•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Could get more snaps•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...