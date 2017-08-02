Minnesota has been using more two-tight end sets in training camp which could mean a larger role for Morgan, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's done a good job blocking. You know he's always caught the ball well," said head coach Mike Zimmer.

Morgan played just 63 snaps as a rookie, but shone as a receiver in the preseason. He could be a player to keep tabs on in case Kyle Rudolph gets hurt.

