Vikings' David Morgan: Enters concussion protocol
Morgan won't return to Sunday's game against Atlanta after entering the NFL's concussion protocol.
Morgan took a blow to the head early in the first quarter of Sunday't tilt and was quickly ruled to have suffered a concussion. Blake Bell will see some added snaps as the only remaining backup to starting tight end Kyle Rudolph.
