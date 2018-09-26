Morgan (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will play Thursday against the Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Morgan will return after missing Week 3's loss to the Bills. He averaged 26 offensive snaps through two games and hauled in three targets for 28 yards. Kyle Rudolph remains the Vikings' No. 1 tight end, so Morgan isn't viable in fantasy formats.

