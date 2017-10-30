Morgan had three receptions for 28 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Morgan didn't have a catch before Sunday's game and just two targets, so his three receptions were a surprise. He went out for a pass on 10of 36 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which is a season high. It's unlikely he'll be utilized more in the passing game, but he's worth tracking for deep leagues that require two tight ends.