Morgan won't return to Sunday's game versus the Lions due to a knee injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Morgan was bothered by a knee injury earlier this year, and it's unclear if this is related. It mainly hurts the Vikings' depth and run-blocking abilities, since Morgan has just five catches for 36 yards this season. The Vikings have a bye in Week 10, so Morgan will have additional time to recover.

