Vikings' David Morgan: Not practicing Thursday
Morgan (knee) did not practice Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Morgan's utilization in Minnesota's offense comes mostly as a blocker, so the second-string tight end's questionable availability isn't likely to have a large impact the Vikings' air attack. If Morgan were to miss any time while nursing his knee injury, Tyler Conklin would serve as the primary backup to Kyle Rudolph.
