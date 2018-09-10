Vikings' David Morgan: One reception in season opener
Morgan had one reception for nine yards on one target in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Morgan played 30 snaps on offense, but went out on passing routes just two times, according to Pro Football Focus. Morgan's role will primarily as a blocker and he won't get many balls thrown his way.
