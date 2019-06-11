Morgan (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's minicamp practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Morgan wasn't able to practice during OTAs either, and the extent of his absence is unclear. It's interesting to note that Morgan did go through knee injuries in 2018, so the absence could have something to do with that. His chances for an uptick in playing time next season took a severe hit when Kyle Rudolph surprisingly signed a four-year, $36 million extension with the Vikings on Monday.

