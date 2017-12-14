Morgan (concussion) put in a full practice Thursday.

After kicking off Week 15 preparations with a limited practice Wednesday, Morgan's full participation Thursday suggests he's continued to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. He'll still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to suit up Sunday against the Bengals, but if that happens, Morgan could be in store for his highest snap total of the season. The only other tight ends on the roster, Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Blake Bell (shoulder), were both absent from practice Thursday for the second straight day, leaving the availability of both players for the weekend on shaky ground.