Vikings' David Morgan: Quiet 2018 season
Morgan caught five passes for 36 yards in 11 games this season.
Morgan saw all of his production come within his first four games as he missed four midseason games due to a knee issue, only to not be targeted upon his return. The 25-year-old has 16 career receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in 38 games, and he is under contract for one more season with the Vikings.
