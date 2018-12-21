Morgan (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Morgan will play through a lingering knee issue during Sunday's divisional tilt. Expect the third-year tight end to see most of his offensive usage as a blocker, as per usual.

