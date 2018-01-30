Play

Morgan recorded 10 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown across 15 games in 2017.

As the third-string tight end, Morgan played a mix of offense and special teams, never exceeding three targets in a contest. Kyle Rudolph will continue to handle the bulk of the load at tight end for the foreseeable future, which leaves Morgan as a distant afterthought in most fantasy circles for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories