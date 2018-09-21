Vikings' David Morgan: Ruled out vs. Buffalo
Morgan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Morgan was sidelined at practice all week, so he always always seen as a long shot to take part in Sunday's contest. In Morgan's absence, Tyler Conklin is expected to serve as the primary backup to starter Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
