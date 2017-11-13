Vikings' David Morgan: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win
Morgan scored a one-yard touchdown on his only reception and target in Sunday's win at Washington.
After no targets in his first seven games, Morgan has four receptions in his last two games. It's unlikely he'll be utilized much more in the passing game, but he's worth tracking for deep leagues that require two tight ends.
