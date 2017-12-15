Morgan will start at tight end Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With No. 1 tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) doubtful for Sunday and fellow backup Blake Bell (shoulder) landing on injured reserve this week, Morgan was the only healthy tight end on the roster until the club promoted Kyle Carter from the practice squad Friday. Carter's presence shouldn't prevent Morgan from logging an overwhelming share of the reps at the position in Week 15, but outside of two-tight end fantasy formats, it's difficult to count on Morgan making much of a splash. With only five receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season, Morgan provides most of his impact as a run blocker and in pass protection.