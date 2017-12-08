Morgan hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol yet and will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike Zimmer previously said Thursday that Morgan had cleared the protocol, but in actuality, the tight end had just passed one of the tests. Morgan didn't practice Friday and still needs to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to play, which could happen as soon as next week. Blake Bell will act as the top backup to starting tight end Kyle Rudolph on Sunday.